Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ new patch improves PS5 Pro visuals

Ubisoft has detailed a new Assassin’s Creed Shadows update which, among other things, improves the game’s visuals on PlayStation 5 Pro.

Title update 1.0.2 will be deployed on all supported platforms on April 8 at 10 am EDT / 7 am PT, Ubisoft announced on Monday.

On PS5 Pro, the update will add support for Sony’s PSSR upscaling tech, which it says will improve the visual quality of the game, but does not share specific details on which modes will benefit.

However, it does say that PS5 Pro’s Balanced mode will now feature Raytraced Specular, bringing visual fidelity closer to PS5 Pro Quality mode than Performance mode.

Elsewhere, the update adds auto-follow while riding a horse, allowing players to stick to the road automatically, and increased horse speeds in cities.

Ubisoft has also added the option to reset Mastery Nodes in the skill trees, sell or dismantle multiple items, and more. The full list of changes can be found below.