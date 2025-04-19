Assassin’s Creed Shadows may be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, according to a new rating

Assassin’s Creed Shadows could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, according to a new rating.

The front page of the PEGI website currently lists the most searched games in its database.

Top of the list is currently Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but under the game’s name it lists the supported formats as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

When you check the actual page for the game, Switch 2 is not listed. One potential reason for this is that PEGI may able to hide platforms for games on their database if they haven’t been confirmed yet, and this hidden tag is somehow mistakenly appearing on the front page.

Ubisoft has yet to confirm whether Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Switch 2, but it has at least announced that Star Wars Outlaws is coming to the console, so it’s already committed to releasing a current gen only, open-world adventure game on Nintendo‘s new handheld.

Despite a troubled development which included several delays and pressure from certain corners of the internet over some of its design choices, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has become a modest hit for Ubisoft due to strong reviews and positive player sentiment.

Last week it was revealed that Shadows is the second-best-selling game of the year so far in the US, topping the charts for each of its first three weeks on the market. The game trails only Monster Hunter Wilds in the US in the year to date.

The game’s success arrives at a pivotal moment for publisher Ubisoft. Following several underperforming releases and a worsening financial outlook, Ubisoft said in January that it was taking “decisive steps” to reshape the company and “actively exploring various strategic and capitalistic options to unlock the full value potential” of its assets.

This included the announcement last month that it will be creating a subsidiary, to be partly owned by Tencent, which will focus solely on its Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six brands.

In VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review we wrote: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”