Assassin’s Creed Shadows has finally been officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

Following months of speculation, Ubisoft has finally confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch 2 version of the game will be released on December 2, and will include touch screen support, making it easier for player to navigate menus, maps and their hideout.

The Switch 2 version will include all the content updates that have been introduced since the game was released on other formats, with the exception of the Claws of Awaji expansion, which won’t be added to the Switch 2 version until early next year.

According to Ubisoft, the Switch 2 version will cost $79.99 in both physical (as a Game Key Card) and digital editions, and will support cross-progression via Ubisoft Connect, allowing players who started on another platform to continue their progress on Switch 2.

“We are delighted to bring Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Nintendo players,” game director Charles Benoit said in a statement.

“Whether slipping through the shadows as Naoe or facing foes head-on as Yasuke, players will be able to roam the streets and rooftops of feudal Japan at home or anywhere their journey takes them on Nintendo Switch 2.”

Evidence suggesting that Assassin’s Creed Shadows was coming to Switch 2 has been mounting for months, ever since a Switch 2 version of the game appeared on the PEGI website back in April.

Further evidence arrived earlier this month when French retailer Auchan posted a listing for the Switch 2 version of the game, seemingly accidentally (it was swiftly removed).

Players will be more open to the idea of a Switch 2 port of Assassin’s Creed Shadows following a port of Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, which was released last month and was praised for delivering a solid port.

VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review said: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”