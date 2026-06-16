Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ final content update adds a new quest and Black Flag crossover content

Ubisoft has announced its final content update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is rolling out today.

While there may be more patches for the game in the future to fix bugs or improve performance, today’s version 1.1.11 title update will be the last content drop for the game.

This includes a new end-game story quest called Black Tides, which is unlocked when the player completes Naoe and Yasuke’s main story, as well as the two post-release quests A Critical Encounter and A Puzzlement.

The update also adds new crossover Projects in the Animus Hub, titled Riptides and Undertow. By completing these projects, players can unlock rewards in both Assassin’s Creed Shadows and the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

A new end-game feature called Domains has also been added, where players face “five new gameplay simulations across 10 challenge levels”, unlocking classic Assassin’s Creed weapons as a reward.

The full patch notes for the new update are as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Version 1.1.11 Title Update patch notes