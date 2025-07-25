Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC is coming next month, with new game plus set for next week

Ubisoft has announced when Assassin’s Creed: Shadows’ first DLC is set to release, and announced when its long-requested New Game Plus mode will drop.

Claws of Awaji, the first expansion to the latest Assassin’s Creed adventure, will be released on September 16. As announced before the game was released, players who pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed: Shadows will get the expansion for free.

The expansion will feature a new region, bosses, and gear, and last longer than 10 hours in length, according to Ubisoft. It’s currently unclear when the new chapter will be accessible during a playthrough of the game.

Ubisoft has also published a short roadmap of content for Shadows. New Game Plus will be added on July 29, which will include a level cap increase, new knowledge ranks, forge levels, and achievements and trophies.

At the beginning of September, a new update will allow players to change the time of day, unfog the world map, and have an uncapped framerate during cutscenes on PC.

Ubisoft has confirmed it plans to release additional versions of Assassin’s Creed Shadows for “other machines”, months after the game appeared to be rated for Nintendo Switch 2.

Although Ubisoft has not confirmed whether Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Switch 2, it has announced that Star Wars Outlaws is coming to the console, so it’s already committed to releasing a current gen only, open-world adventure game on Nintendo‘s new handheld.

In VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review we wrote: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”