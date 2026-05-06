Assassin’s Creed set to feature in new ‘spectacular’ stage show with original story

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series is set to feature in a new “spectacular” stage show, featuring circus artists, acrobats, and dancers.

Heredis, an original stage show using the worlds of the Assassin’s Creed game series, will premiere at Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts in Montreal starting December 3, 2026, before moving to Casino de Paris beginning January 21, 2027. Further locations haven’t been confirmed.

Directed by Sébastien Soldevila (Pub Royal, Séquence 8, Cuisine & Confessions, Sochi Olympic Opening Ceremony (The 7 Fingers), Crystal (Cirque du Soleil)), Heredis is a co-production between The 7 Fingers, La Tribu, Behaviour Interactive (of Dead by Daylight fame), and Décibels Productions.

The show is described as a high-energy, two-hour performance “blending acrobatics, urban parkour, choreographed combat, and physical feats within large-scale immersive visual environments… transporting audiences through time.”

The show follows a young man searching for his father, who later receives a mysterious letter leading him to the HEREDIS program, marking the start of a journey across centuries.

Organizers say that no prior knowledge of the Assassin’s Creed series is necessary to enjoy Heredis, but claim that fans will spot plenty of references to entries in the franchise.

“Sébastien and his team have embraced this universe with both rigor and sensitivity,” commented Ubisoft’s transmedia boss, Aymar Azaïzia. “This collaboration opens a new way to connect with broader audiences.”

Nassib El-Husseini, CEO of The 7 Fingers, added: “This project brings together two worlds: Ubisoft, a global leader in video games, and The 7 Fingers, a leading force in the performing arts.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with La Tribu, Behaviour Interactive, and Décibels Productions to bring this ambitious creation to life — one that pushes the boundaries between video games and live performance.”