Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s allegedly Saudi-funded DLC set for official reveal

Ubisoft has officially announced new Assassin’s Creed Mirage DLC, with full details coming later on Monday.

“Valley of Memory” was announced via a teaser trailer on Sunday, with Ubisoft describing the content as “a free major update”.

A full reveal for Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory will be published on Monday at 9AM PT / 6PM CEST, the publisher said.

According to a previous report, the Mirage DLC has been developed in collaboration with Savvy Games, the investment group founded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

It’s claimed that Ubisoft initially had no plans to expand the game, instead shifting focus to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but that reportedly changed following a meeting between Savvy Games and Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot.

Notably, Guillemot recently appeared on stage at Saudi Arabia’s New Global Sport Conference, where he discussed the future of Ubisoft and its major franchises, including Far Cry.

Mirage is set in 9th-century Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age, and stars Basim Ibn Ishaq, a street thief who joins the Hidden Ones to fight for peace and liberty against the Order of the Ancients.

