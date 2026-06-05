Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Désilets’ 1666: Amsterdam is officially back from the dead

Assassin’s Creed creator Patrice Désilets has revived his infamous canceled action-adventure game, 1666: Amsterdam.

Panache Digital re-revealed the game during Summer Game Fest on Friday, where Désilets confirmed that it will enter Early Access later this year.

A 30-minute prologue of the game is available to play now on Steam and Epic Games Store, he said.

1666: Amsterdam was originally in development at THQ Montreal in 2014, but the studio went bust, the project was purchased by Désilets’ former employer, Ubisoft, and subsequently canceled. Eventually, the game designer was able to regain the rights following a short legal battle.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I couldn’t be prouder of our team of nearly 70 talented developers in Montreal,” Désilets said. “For the past six years, we’ve focused on one thing above all else: the game itself. No fake footage, no vertical slices, just a playable experience evolving build after build, day after day.

“Today, we’re finally ready to invite players into that process. The free prologue available now on Steam and Epic Games Store is only a small taste of what’s to come, an amuse-bouche before a nine-course dinner, an introduction to the world, its characters, and its different time periods.

“We hope players will enjoy discovering it as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it. Merci and Panache Coliss!”

The game features a story spanning across three different time periods: 1666, 1999, and the present day.

“Entities known as the Originals have lived among people for centuries, granted time, granted power, and the freedom to abuse both,” a synopsis for the game reads. “Noa Brooklyn was born the Collector, raised by the Zaindaris for a purpose she did not choose. Aaron, drawn from 1999, now sees the world through the eyes of a cat.”