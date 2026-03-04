Assassin’s Creed boss provides updates on Hexe, Invictus, and Jade, strongly teases Black Flag remake

Ubisoft’s new creative boss for Assassin’s Creed has provided an update on in-development projects like Hexe and Invictus, and all-but-confirmed the existence of a Black Flag remake.

Jean Guesdon was appointed as head of content for Assassin’s Creed last month, alongside two other franchise veterans who will steward the series at Ubisoft’s new subsidiary, Vantage Studios.

The Origins and Black Flag creative director starts his update on the franchise by confirming that last year’s Shadows is moving into its “final phase” of support. This means smaller, less frequent updates, he said, as its development team shifts focus to future titles.

And those future titles include three previously announced premium games. The first title, Codename Hexe, lost its creative director just last week, per a VGC report, and Guesdon will take over himself.

“While we know we haven’t shared much about this one yet, it’s being built with great care by our veteran team here at Ubisoft Montreal,” he said. “Expect a unique, darker, narrative driven Assassin’s Creed experience, set during a pivotal moment in history.”

He added: “You may have seen the recent news: I have recently taken the role of Creative Director for the project, in addition to my new responsibilities as Head of Content. We are taking the time to deliver on its ambitious vision, which means we’ll be quiet for a while longer, but we love seeing all the enthusiasm happening on our channels and can’t wait to unveil more when the time is right.”

Meanwhile, multiplayer game Codename Invictus is “progressing steadily with a test and learn approach,” according to Guesdon, with an Ubisoft Montreal development team led by For Honor veterans.

“We understand there’s a lot of curiosity around this project: yes, it’s a new approach to multiplayer in the franchise, but it isn’t quite what the rumours have suggested,” he wrote, likely referencing internet rumours that Invictus will have a stylised, cartoon-style art direction.

“With player feedback at the heart of our approach, we’re exploring ways to bring the community in earlier so we can shape the experience together. The team is incredibly passionate about what they’re building, and their work reflects our broader goal of offering a wider variety of experiences within the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

On mobile game Codename Jade, Guesdon said the game will have co-op gameplay. “While we recently chose to pivot away from an early project, the lessons from that work are already helping shape our approach going forward,” he said. “What matters most to us is giving each project the time it deserves and releasing them when they are ready.”

Finally, the Assassin’s Creed creative boss has all but confirmed the long-expected remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. “Speculation around Assassin’s Creed is not new, but it’s worth repeating: ‘Nothing is true. Everything is permitted’,” he wrote. “Well, except in this case, some whispers have a little more wind in their sails. Keep your spyglass on the horizon.”

There’s one more surprise for fans this week: a long-requested 60fps update for 2014 entry, Assassin’s Creed Unity, is rolling out on March 5 for Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5.