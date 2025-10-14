Assassin’s Creed boss Marc-Alexis Coté quits Ubisoft following start of new subsidiary

Assassin’s Creed franchise boss Marc-Alexis Coté has left Ubisoft, VGC understands.

In an internal note sent to staff on Tuesday, Ubisoft thanked Coté for his contribution to the action-adventure series, which he’s worked on for nearly two decades as a designer, director, and producer.

Since 2022, Marc-Alexis Coté has led Ubisoft’s global teams on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, shaping the long-term strategy of the series.

Notably, he was co-director for Assassin’s Creed III (2012), the creative director for 2014’s Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, and producer for every release since.

Coté’s departure follows a significant shake-up at Ubisoft, and the opening of a new subsidiary part-owned by Tencent, Vantage Studios, which will now oversee its biggest franchises, including Assassin’s Creed.

In the email to staff sent on Tuesday, Vantage’s co-CEOs Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes claimed that Coté had been offered a leadership position at the subsidiary but declined the offer. He has now decided to leave Ubisoft, the pair said.

“While we are disappointed by his decision, we understand and respect that MAC had his own expectations and priorities related to Vantage Studios’ creation and future,” the email reads.

“Unfortunately, despite being offered several opportunities to be part of the leadership team shaping our strategic direction, MAC respectfully declined and decided to look to start his next chapter elsewhere.”

It continues: “Let me close by offering our deep gratitude for MAC’s many contributions over the years. As Executive Producer and VP for Assassin’s Creed, he has been instrumental in AC’s success, and his impact has been felt across our teams and our players.”

Ubisoft said its goal was to “write the next chapter” for Assassin’s Creed under Vantage, crafting experiences “that players want to immerse themselves in”, that “evolve with their feedback”, and take the franchise to the next level.

In a statement issued to VGC, an Ubisoft spokesperson said: “Following the organizational restructuring announced in March 2025, Marc-Alexis Côté has chosen to pursue a new path elsewhere outside of Ubisoft. While we are saddened to see him go, we’re confident that our talented teams will carry forward the strong foundation he helped build.

“We are deeply grateful for the impact Marc-Alexis has had over the years, particularly in shaping the Assassin’s Creed brand into what it is today. His leadership, creativity, and dedication have left a lasting mark on our teams and our players. We thank him sincerely for his many contributions and wish him continued success in all his future endeavors.”