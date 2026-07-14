Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced studio Ubisoft Barcelona strikes to protest 51 staff being laid off

Staff from Ubisoft Barcelona have started a three-day strike in protest at the decision to lay off 51 staff at the studio.

The strike, which is organised by the Coordinadora Sindical del Videojuego (CSVI) union, is taking place during negotiations over proposed job cuts.

The studio recently finished work on Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. And according to tech and gameplay animator Manel Cota on X, the Barcelona team “did all the underwater levels” for the game adding: “And that same team is being fired right now because Ubisoft thinks that’s what we deserve.”

While the proposed layoffs come right after the release of Black Flag Resynced, which sold 2 million copies on its first day, they were actually reported a month ago.

In early June, VGC reported that Ubisoft was closing its Winnipeg and Belgrade studios, and restructuring its Barcelona office, which could result in as many as a combined 380 job losses. As part of this report it was revealed that Ubisoft Barcelona was set to be restructured to focus solely on Rainbow Six projects.

As part of its three-day strike, Ubisoft Barcelona workers are demanding:

The cancellation of the proposed 51 layoffs.

Stronger job security guarantees to prevent mass layoffs happening in the future.

The return of the studio’s previous remote working policy, which allowed up to 60% remote working.

Promotions and salary increases that they say were previously promised.

Ubisoft Barcelona goes on strike. The company wants to layoff 51 #ACResynced developers after game success.



🏴 No to ERE (redundancies) in Ubisoft Barcelona! pic.twitter.com/vCeNfUBqTD — CGT Catalunya 🚩🏴 (@CGTCatalunya) July 14, 2026

“Despite the game’s commercial success, 51 Ubisoft Barcelona workers will lose their jobs in the coming weeks, a CSVI statement on the strike said. “After an intense production, the company claims a ‘strategic shift’ to justify these layoffs.

“After years of dedication to our team, the company has turned its back on us. We will never see the fruits of our labour, and the reward for our hard work will be the loss of our jobs.”

VGC has contacted Ubisoft for comment on the situation.