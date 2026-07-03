Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced release times in your region and New Zealand trick

The remake of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag is set to release on July 7, 2026, and release times for all platforms and regions have now been revealed.

The new game is titled Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, and it is a full remake of the original game in Ubisoft’s latest game engine, with a number of tweaks and quality of life updates to bring the game into the modern era.

Ubisoft has now announced the release times for the game on all platforms and for all regions and time zones. We’re breaking down when you can start playing Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced on your platform in your region in the guide below.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced pre-load times

#AssassinsCreed Black Flag Resynced is coming out in just 7 days! 🎉



Check out all the pre-loads and release information below.



Who among you will be playing Day 1? 🥳 pic.twitter.com/64qvmiePT7 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 2, 2026

You can start pre-loading Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced at different times on different platforms. Check below for a full breakdown.

PS5 pre-load times

PS5 players can start pre-loading Black Flag Resynced at 12 AM local time on July 7, 2026.

Xbox Series pre-load times

Xbox players can start pre-loading on June 22, 2026, at 2 PM UTC globally, which is the following time in your timezone:

PDT: 7 AM

MDT: 8 AM

CDT: 9 AM

EDT: 10 AM

BRT: 11 AM

BST: 3 PM

CEST: 4 PM

IST: 7:30 PM

CST: 10 PM

JST: 11 PM

AEST: 12 AM (June 23)

NZST: 2 AM (June 23)

PC, Steam, Epic, UbiConnect pre-load times

PC players can pre-load on July 7, at 2 PM UTC, which is the following time in your timezone:

PDT: 7 AM

MDT: 8 AM

CDT: 9 AM

EDT: 10 AM

BRT: 11 AM

BST: 3 PM

CEST: 4 PM

IST: 7:30 PM

CST: 10 PM

JST: 11 PM

AEST: 12 AM (July 8)

NZST: 2 AM (July 8)

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced console release times

Xbox Series and PS5 players can begin playing the game at 12 AM local time on July 9, 2026.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced PC and streaming release times

PC players on UbiConnect, Steam, Epic, GeForce Now, or Blacknut can begin playing on July 9, 2026, at 2 PM UTC, which is the following time in your timezone:

PDT: 7 AM

MDT: 8 AM

CDT: 9 AM

EDT: 10 AM

BRT: 11 AM

BST: 3 PM

CEST: 4 PM

IST: 7:30 PM

CST: 10 PM

JST: 11 PM

AEST: 12 AM (July 10)

NZST: 2 AM (July 10)

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced New Zealand trick explained

If you’re in a region West of New Zealand, you can start playing Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced “early” by setting your region to New Zealand, or by purchasing the game from a New Zealand digital store. This is difficult to achieve on PC, easy on Xbox, and can be awkward on PS5.

Xbox players simply need to purchase the game digitally and set their console’s region to New Zealand. PS5 players will need to purchase the game on the New Zealand PSN store, which requires a dedicated New Zealand account.

If you achieve either method, you’ll be able to start playing Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced on July 8, 2026, at the following times: