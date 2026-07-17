Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced will receive a New Game Plus mode

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced will be receiving a New Game Plus mode in an update, but we don’t know when it’ll be coming.

This information is courtesy of the game’s director, Richard Knight, who spoke with YouTube channel JorRaptor on a livestream (as spotted by GamesRadar+).

When asked about the potential for an upcoming New Game Plus mode, Knight replies, “Okay, well, this is the one thing I can say: yes, we are working on that right now.

“It’s one of the first things,” he continues. “It’s partly because Shadows has already built a version [of New Game Plus], so it’s sort of a low-risk feature for us. We’re still doing the work, so I can’t promise exactly a day or anything, but we’re definitely working on this one. It’s such a natural thing.”

The original Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag did not include a New Game Plus mode. 2025’s Assassin’s Creed: Shadows received a New Game Plus mode in an update shortly after launch.

When pushed for a release window, Knight emphasizes, “I really can’t promise anything, but it’s top of the list of things. There’s a lot of things, some are harder than others, but it’s something we want to get done.”

Knight also wants to add more rewards to New Game Plus, but doesn’t promise anything. “If it’s up to me, yes,” he states. “I think there are still production discussions about what we can do and how much time it takes.”

VGC’s own Jordan Middler reviewed Black Flag Resynced and said it is “The best Assassin’s Creed game since… Black Flag.”