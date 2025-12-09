Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has been listed on PEGI’s website

A listing for the long-rumoured Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake has appeared on the PEGI website.

Searching for ‘Assassin’s Creed‘ on the European ratings board’s website brings up a new listing called Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

No written description has been provided with the listing yet, meaning it’s not clear what formats the game is being released on.

The only information provided is a PEGI 18 rating, and tags saying the game will include violence, bad language and in-game purchases.

With The Game Awards coming on Thursday, signs point to a potential official announcement during the event. It it happens, it will finally confirm a game that has been the subject of numerous reports and rumours for some time now.

Ubisoft has still to actually confirm that a Black Flag remake exists, despite the fact that reports about its existence have been doing the rounds for two years now.

Earlier this year Matt Ryan, who plays the game’s protagonist Edward Kenway, was filmed at a convention in June hinting at a fan that a remake was on the way, before being filmed at another convention saying he couldn’t say any more because Ubisoft had threatened legal action.

Previously, statue maker Pure Arts also hinted at the game’s existence. During a livestream in which it revealed several new Assassin’s Creed toys, staff at the company addressed the lack of a figure of Edward Kenway, the protagonist in Black Flag.

“Assassin’s Creed fans out there, you should be aware that something is going on with Edward,” the staff member said during the stream, stating that when Pure Arts releases a new version of Edward Kenway, it will “reflect that accordingly”.

Last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot claimed that “players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them.”

French publication Jeux Vidéo Magazine, citing Ubisoft sources, claimed in September that parts of the present-day sections from the original Black Flag are being removed for the remake and replaced with more pirate-era content, resulting in a game that will still be longer than the original.

Estimates suggest around four hours of extra content have been added, including a section involving the Mary Read character which was removed in the original game.

The publication also said its sources had confirmed that the remake will feature more RPG-like mechanics, similar to recent Assassin’s Creed titles, especially in terms of the inventory and loot systems, as well as combat and weapon and equipment stats.