Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced gets its last major update, adding New Game+ and other new features

The last major content update for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is rolling out today on all formats.

While smaller quality-of-life patches will be released in the future to fix bugs and other issues, today’s version 1.0.8 title update will be the final major one that adds new content to the game.

The most notable addition is a New Game+ mode, allowing players to play through the game again with all previous unlocks and upgrades carried over.

In New Game+ mode, Elite Soldiers appear more often while maximum rank ships start patrolling the waters. Every time players start another New Game+ it gets progressively harder (up to New Game+++++).

A new currency has also been added to New Game+ mode allowing players to buy new outfits and items exclusive to that mode.

As well as New Game+ a new Nightmare difficulty mode has been added, where enemies do extra damage, parrying timing is reduced, stealth is made much harder and players can now die with one hit.

Other additions include new hidden chests, “some with special community requested rewards”, as well as the return of some takedown animations from the original game.

The full patch notes can be found below:

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced – Version 1.0.8 title update patch notes