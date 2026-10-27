Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced gets its last major update, adding New Game+ and other new features
Nightmare difficulty and new easter eggs have been added to the game
The last major content update for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is rolling out today on all formats.
While smaller quality-of-life patches will be released in the future to fix bugs and other issues, today’s version 1.0.8 title update will be the final major one that adds new content to the game.
The most notable addition is a New Game+ mode, allowing players to play through the game again with all previous unlocks and upgrades carried over.
In New Game+ mode, Elite Soldiers appear more often while maximum rank ships start patrolling the waters. Every time players start another New Game+ it gets progressively harder (up to New Game+++++).
A new currency has also been added to New Game+ mode allowing players to buy new outfits and items exclusive to that mode.
As well as New Game+ a new Nightmare difficulty mode has been added, where enemies do extra damage, parrying timing is reduced, stealth is made much harder and players can now die with one hit.
Other additions include new hidden chests, “some with special community requested rewards”, as well as the return of some takedown animations from the original game.
The full patch notes can be found below:
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced – Version 1.0.8 title update patch notes
New Game +
Set Sail Again (& Again & Again & Again & Again)
Explore the Caribbean again, again, and again. New Game+ is finally here, leap back into Edward Kenway’s legendary journey, explore the open seas, and rebuild your crew while keeping what you’ve earned!
What Carries Over:
- All of Edward’s tools, upgrades, unlocked weapons, and trinkets.
- All the Jackdaw’s upgrades, unlocked officer abilities and pets.
- Officers will not physically be on ship and need to be recruited again
- All money, materials and trade goods from inventory.
- There is a new currency used for NG+
- Quest-related items will be removed
- All unlocked customizable outfits and their options.
- Hideout progression, perks, and art collection.
- All Kenway fleet ships.
- However, forts will need to be taken over again as the map’s fog will be reset.
- Codex items including each treasure map, acquired and completed.
- Items purchased from the store.
- With each New Game+ playthrough, the seas become more dangerous. Elite Soldiers will appear more often, and max rank ships will start patrolling the waters. The difficulty ramps up each time you dive back in. You’ll be able to go up to New Game+++++ (that’s five times).
We’ve also added a new currency exclusive to New Game+ playthroughs, that you’ll be able to accumulate by completing challenges and looting previously completed chests. You’ll also be able to exchange Reales for Escudos at the General Store. You’ll be able to purchase new outfits and items exclusive to New Game+ using Escudos. Anything that was previously purchasable with Reales remains unchanged and can still be purchased at the same vendor for the same cost.
Nightmare Mode
No second chances. No mercy. Nightmare Mode transforms Black Flag Resynced into a brutal fight for survival where every duel can be your last. Enemies react faster, hit harder, and punish hesitation. The Caribbean is as beautiful as ever, but beneath the waves and beyond the horizon, death awaits the unprepared.
Ground Combat
- Enemies do 1.8x damage
- The timing for parrying is reduced
- No more white glint on enemy attacks
- Ranged enemies shoot more often
- The one-shot kill safety is disabled.
- This is the most impactful since the game does not prevent an instant death, even if the player has a lot of health left. Players should be extremely mindful of bullets and explosives.
Stealth
- Detection time greatly reduced
- Investigation time extended
- Enemies can hear the player when they’re moving faster than a walk
- Edward needs to be at least 6m above an enemy to stay hidden in a high spot, instead of just 4m
Naval
- All ship damages are increased
Activities
- Underwater sharks deal more damage
- Urchins and jellyfish damage is doubled
- Oxygen meter depletes faster
- All harpooning wildlife deals more damage
Additional Highlights
Hidden Community Chests
We’ve hidden new community chests for you to find, some with special community requested rewards.
Since you’re all excellent detectives, we’ve made these ones more challenging and won’t be giving you any easy hints. Good luck Pirates!
New Takedowns
We have brought back takedown animations from the original game, including hidden blade, unarmed, single sword and gunblade takedowns.
New Cosmetic Items
As we mentioned above, there are a bunch of new cosmetic items in this update. Ranging from outfits to new Pet skins and trinkets, collect them all by playing through New Game+.
Thank you for your support, fan art, videos and millions of photos shared in Photo Mode. It was a real honor to bring back Edward’s legacy to life, and to see that same excitement find its echo amongst you throughout the year.
List of Bug Fixes
General
- Fixed an issue where Players were unable to launch the game in Offline Mode if connection to servers was lost whilst playing.
- Increased number of Rogue Waves happening during storms.
- Fixed an issue where Players owning the Deluxe edition did not have the Blackbeard items displayed as ‘Owned’ in the Exchange.
- Fixed an issue where Players were able to Fast Travel to unsynchronized viewpoints in Havana and Long Bay.
- Fixed an issue where the Game would freeze while playing ‘Nine-Man Morris, Checkers or Fanorona’ at a Tavern.
- Fixed an issue where Camera Field of View was permanently altered indoors after experiencing ‘Delirium’.
- Fixed an issue where Pistol ‘Customize’ did not affect the pistols on Edward’s hips.
- Fixed an issue where the Rope Dart was still attached to Edward’s hand in the following cutscenes after assassinating a ‘Boss’ with it.
- Fixed an issue where the Merlion trinket’s healing effect was still active even after quitting to memories.
- Fixed multiple world map location icons that were not updated when all activities were completed.
- General spelling and punctuation fixes.
- Fixed some Accessibility Narration issues.
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where Edward could get stuck in an aiming position if he got hit while taking corner cover and aiming with a smoke bomb.
- Fixed an issue where Edward was unable to assassinate sleeping casualties if they collapsed onto a bush hiding spot.
- Fixed minor issues experienced while fighting and assassinating.
- Fixed quality of life issues while handling tools.
- Fixed and issue where Players were unable to raise travel sails after certain quests.
World
- Fixed an issue where the chest icon might remain visible after clearing the San Ignacio wreck.
Progression & Economy
- Fixed wrong location for Capuchin Monkey’s Codex entry.
UI/Menu
- Fixed an issue where the World map could be grayed out and locked controls for a while.
- Fixed and issue where hidden gear would still appear in the pause menu.
Visuals & Graphics
- Fixed an issue where the Jackdaw might remain looking damaged despite repairing the ship.
- Fixed general issues where Enemies would snap to their feet if Edward assassinated them while they slept.
Stability & Optimizations
- Improved stability.
Audio
- Fixed an issue where the Gunshots were muffled after exiting inventory and activating the ‘Blades of the Damned’ sword perk.
- Fixed some gunshot sounds that were silent.
Controls
- Fixed an issue for Mouse and Keyboard where the Player was unable to dive underwater if they changed the ‘Walk’ input from ‘Hold’ to ‘Toggle’.
Quests (Spoilers)
- “This Tyro Captain”:- Fixed an issue where some Players could be soft locked after skinning the Ocelots.
- “The Traveling Salesman”:- Fixed an issue where the quest might disappear after retrieving documents from Prin’s courtyard.
- “We Demand a Parley”:- Fixed an issue where Rogers might die of mysterious circumstances, preventing you from fully tailing him.
- “Commodore Eighty-Sixed”:- Fixed an issue where the Player was unable to proceed if they managed to berserk dart the Commodore before the fight begins.
- “Captain Stede Bonnet”:- Fixed an issue where the Loyalists would not move if Edward took an alternative route.
- “A World Without Gold: Not Even a Real Captain”:- Fixed an issue where Players were unable to loot dead enemies and get stuck at 2/3 Intel.
- “Officer Quest: The One with the Gun”:- Fixed an issue where the plantain was missing if the players started “A World Without Gold at the same time.
- “Templar Hunt: Anto – Under Attack”:- Fixed and issue where Players were unable to continue the mission if the final enemy wave did not spawn.
- “Templar Hunt: Rhona – A Thief in the Market”:- Fixed an issue where the Player was unable to move if they stood at a specific spot in a crowd during “Locate a hiding spot in the market”.
- “Naval Contract: Realities of War”:- Fixed multiple issues where the Contract giver was missing, or the contract could not be completed.
- “Naval Contract: Hunter Gatherer”:- Fixed an issue where the quest icon and objectives were missing after entering the mission area.
- “Rift: Edward’s Memories”:- Fixed parkouring issues in the spiked tunnel if You chose not to obey EGO and wait.