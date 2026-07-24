Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced ‘exceeded annual expectations’ in its first two weeks, Ubisoft says

Ubisoft says Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has already passed its expected sales for the year, despite only being released two weeks ago.

In a report summarising its finances for Q1 of its financial year, Ubisoft stated that the Black Flag remake has sold 3.5 million copies since release, which is more than it was expected to sell for the entire year.

In a statement, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the game has been “the highest-rated Assassin’s Creed title since the original Black Flag”, adding: “We are very pleased with the praise it received from players.”

“Two weeks in, the title has already exceeded the annual expectations we had,” Guillemot said. “I would like to warmly thank the teams whose talent and dedication brought it to life.

“This launch illustrates the enduring appeal of the Assassin’s Creed brand, as well as the early benefits of our ongoing transformation and commitment to delivering very high-quality experiences.”

During an investor call following the publication of its results, Guillemot was asked what the margin profile was for Black Flag Resynced, and when it was expected to start becoming profitable.

Guillemot replied that while development costs for a remake are lower than an entirely original game, its lower $59.99 / £49.99 price point (which is $10 / £10 less than Assassin’s Creed Shadows) means its margin profile is different. Despite this, he said he expected the game’s development costs to be fully recouped within the current financial quarter.

“Superior financial performance”

“The margin profile of a game like Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced should be attractive, firstly because it’s planned to be a success with a strong start,” Guillemot explained.

“Usually for remakes that are ambitious, you have the reuse of the existing assets or general experience, but it also comes with additional gameplay and features, so that comes with some investment.

“But of course, the overall budget is not as high as the original experience. You also benefit from the awareness of the game, so you can come with lower marketing, but you don’t have the same price as a ‘full’ game.

“So it’s really a different economic profile, but we expect this one to deliver superior financial performance. We should expect the direct contribution to be positive as soon as this current quarter in cumulative terms.”

VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced review joked that it was “the best Assassin’s Creed game since Black Flag”, saying that “13 years later, Edward Kenway’s adventure is still just as compelling”.

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a great remake of a game that probably didn’t need to be remade,” we said. “Of all the games in the AC franchise, Black Flag holds up better than many, but that doesn’t change the fact that I had a wonderful time going back. The cast, setting and atmosphere are still some of the best ever realised in the series, and the new content feels right at home.”