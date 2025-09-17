Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake is reportedly adding extra content and RPG mechanics, aiming for a March release

More information on the as-yet-unannounced Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake has been reportedly revealed.

French publication Jeux Vidéo Magazine, which has posted information on Ubisoft games in the past, says it has received details on the remake from a variety of anonymous sources.

According to these sources, it seems likely that the game is looking at a March 2026 release, but at least once source suggested they weren’t entirely confident this target would be reached given how much work is left to be done.

It’s reported that Ubisoft Singapore – which previously worked on the naval battle element of Black Flag and went on to develop its successor of sorts Skull and Bones – is leading development on the remake, with support reportedly coming from other studios such as Ubisoft Bordeaux (which was the lead developer on Assassin’s Creed Mirage) and Ubisoft Belgrade.

Jeux Vidéo reports that parts of the present-day sections from the original Black Flag are being removed, and replaced with more pirate-era content, resulting in a game that will still be longer than the original.

Estimates suggest around four hours of extra content have been added, including a section involving the Mary Read character which was removed in the original game.

The publication also says its sources have confirmed that the remake will feature more RPG-like mechanics, similar to recent Assassin’s Creed titles, especially in terms of the inventory and loot systems, as well as combat and weapon and equipment stats.

It’s also claimed that Ubisoft plans to remove loading times to enable players to sail to each location in one unbroken sequence, something that’s already possible in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and will add more content to the smaller islands on the map, which in the original game usually only contained a chest or two.

Finally, it’s noted that the game isn’t aiming to be a complete remake in the style of Resident Evil 2 or 3, nor is it a simple remaster. It’s claimed the remake will use the latest version of Ubisoft’s Anvil engine, which was used for Assasin’s Creed Shadows, and will naturally look better than the original, but the publication warns that players shouldn’t expect current-gen systems to be pushed to their limits.

Ubisoft has still to actually confirm that a Black Flag remake exists, despite the fact that reports about its existence have been doing the rounds for two years now.

Earlier this year Matt Ryan, who plays the game’s protagonist Edward Kenway, was filmed at a convention in June hinting at a fan that a remake was on the way, before being filmed at another convention saying he couldn’t say any more because Ubisoft had threatened legal action.