Assassin’s Creed Black Flag actor says Ubisoft ‘threatened to sue’ him after he teased a remake

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’s lead actor says Ubisoft threatened legal action after he was filmed teasing a remake.

Matt Ryan, who plays the game’s protagonist Edward Kenway, was filmed at a convention in June hinting at a fan that a remake was on the way.

Ryan was filmed asking a fan if they’d beaten the game. When the fan replied that they had beaten the original, Ryan said: “Well, you may have to beat it again.”

Now, in a new video posted to TikTok (and now removed) by user kylo_hd659, Ryan has been filmed at another convention explaining that he got into trouble for his previous comments.

In the new video, Ryan was asked if there’s a remaster coming, to which he replied “I don’t know, mate.”

After being reminded of his previous comments, Ryan explained that he didn’t realise he was being filmed and Ubisoft wasn’t happy about it.

“Well, the thing is, when that happened someone was doing this,” he replied, pointing to the camera filming him. “And I was being very free and open, but I didn’t know that they actually were recording me on their phone.

“And then the company threatened to sue me. Yeah, so I say nothing.”

Damn so it seems like Matt Ryan (voice actor for Edward Kenway) got into deep trouble with Ubisoft for hinting at the Black Flag Remake to that other guy.. He didn’t realize he was being recorded😵 pic.twitter.com/2Vy8g6pMRr — The Hidden One (@TheHiddenOneAC) July 31, 2025

A remake of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has been rumoured for some time. It was reported in 2023 that the game was in the early stages of development, and that Ubisoft Singapore, the studio behind the original game’s boating gameplay, would be involved in the remake project. VGC understands that the project is still in development.

Previously, statue maker Pure Arts also hinted at the game’s existence. During a livestream in which it revealed several new Assassin’s Creed toys, staff at the company addressed the lack of an Edward Kenway figure saying: “Assassin’s Creed fans out there, you should be aware that something is going on with Edward [Kenway].”

The staff member then said that when Pure Arts releases a new version of Edward Kenway, it will “reflect that accordingly”, presumably referring to a redesign in a remake.