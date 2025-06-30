Assassin’s Creed Black Flag actor says fans ‘may have to beat the game again’ as remake rumors mount

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’s lead actor has dropped a hint that fans may get to play the game again, as rumors of a remake continue to swirl.

A remake of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag has been rumored for some time. It was reported in 2023 that the game was in the early stages of development, and that Ubisoft Singapore, the studio behind the original game’s boating gameplay, would be involved in the remake project. VGC understands that the project is still in development.

Now, the actor behind Edward Kenway, the game’s protagonist, has hinted to a fan that they’ll have the chance to play the game again soon. Speaking at a convention, actor Matt Ryan asked a fan if they’d beaten the game. When the fan said that they had beaten the original, Ryan said: “Well, you may have to beat it again.”

He then followed this up by saying: “There’s a reason I say that, but I can’t say anything.”

Matt Ryan (Voice of Edward Kenway) Teases Black Flag Remaster via a fan interaction at a convention!



“There’s a reason I say that but I can’t say anything…”@TheHiddenOneAC @TheRealZephryss pic.twitter.com/vg6RghgcE7 — YT.com/Super DropKick (@SuperDropKick17) June 29, 2025

Previously, statue maker Pure Arts also hinted at the game’s existence. During a livestream in which it revealed several new Assassin’s Creed toys, staff at the company addressed the lack of an Edward Kenway figure saying, “Assassin’s Creed fans out there, you should be aware that something is going on with Edward [Kenway].”

The staff member then said that when Pure Arts releases a new version of Edward Kenway, it will “reflect that accordingly.” The “That” is presumed to be the remake of the game.

Last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot claimed that “players can be excited about some remakes, which will allow us to revisit some of the games we’ve created in the past and modernize them.”

Previously, Ubisoft has ported some 360-era titles to modern platforms, such as in Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, which was released in 2016. However, these remasters involved minor upgrades to the original, rather than a full remake of the fan-favourite titles.