Asha Sharma’s Xbox overhaul continues, as revamped Series X|S bootup revealed

The new leadership team behind Xbox has continued its major rebrand of the platform by updating the bootup sequence for Xbox Series consoles.

In a post on X, new gaming CEO Asha Sharma announced that the new bootup sequence will roll out on consoles starting next Wednesday, May 13.

The updated animation appears to share similar audio with the original Xbox Series bootup sequence, but with the new, updated green Xbox logo introduced by Sharma in recent weeks.

Sharma has kicked off a charm offensive with core fans since succeeding Phil Spencer as Xbox CEO earlier this year. The exec has rebranded Microsoft Gaming back to ‘Xbox’, cut top-tier Game Pass prices, and committed to acting on player feedback around the console experience and policies.

New boot up coming next Wednesday. Sound on! pic.twitter.com/9HHrZHwjpH — Asha (@asha_shar) May 6, 2026

Notably, Sharma has claimed that Xbox will “reevaluate” its approach to exclusivity, suggesting she’s listening to the Xbox players who feel the platform has lost value due to Microsoft’s decision to bring its first-party games to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking in a recent interview with Game File, Sharma was asked to elaborate on the exclusivity comments and indicated that Xbox will take its time considering the future strategy for first-party game releases and that no announcement is imminent.

“These are long-term decisions, like long-swinging decisions that have decade-long impact,” Sharma said. “It takes a while to create great games, and so the team’s been through a lot of cycles. I don’t think it’s helpful to unpack those. I wasn’t here.

“We’ll take a data-driven approach and a strategic-driven approach, and then we’ll look at our principles and we’ll make some calls. So we’ll share more when we’re ready. We know it’s an important discussion to have.”