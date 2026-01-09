‘As usual, we do what Nintendon’t’: Peripheral firm ‘fixes’ Switch 2’s new Joy-Cons

Peripheral firm DBrand has announced a product that ‘fixes’ the issue many fans have with the newly announced Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

Announced on Thursday, Switch 2’s first controller color variants offer purple and light green versions of the Joy-Con controllers.

However, many social media users criticised the fact that the colors are only applied to small parts of the controllers. When connected to the Switch 2 console, the only difference between the color variants is small flourishes under the analogue sticks.

Outspoken peripheral firm DBrand wasted no time in announcing a solution to the issue, announcing a pair of color-matched skins just hours after Nintendo’s own announcement.

“Nintendo decided to release new Switch 2 Joy-Con colorways, but once again opted to only show hints of color beneath the thumbsticks,” the company wrote.

“Naturally, we’ve painstakingly color-matched those purple and green accents and applied them to the entire surface of the Joy-Con. As per usual, dbrand does what Nintendon’t.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con colormatched purple and green skins are available to pre-order now on DBrand’s site for $20.

The Joy-Con 2 Light Purple (L) / Light Green (R) controllers will be released on February 12, priced at $100 / £75 for a pair.

It’s worth noting that when replacing the original Joy-Con 2s with any color variants, the light blue and orange strips on the inner left and right of the console, respectively, will remain.