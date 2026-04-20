As The Legend of Zelda movie wraps filming, its cinematographer shares a new look at Link

Following the news that The Legend of Zelda movie has wrapped filming, its cinematographer has shared a new image of Link.

Gyula Pados posted a photo to his Instagram account showing the film’s clapperboard, to mark the end of shooting.

The image – which is no longer visible on Pados’s Instagram page – shows an image of Link holding a sword, and with a shield on his back.

Because the image will have been on the clapperboard for the entirety of the shoot, this is likely one of the earlier images created for the film, and Pados’s image is simply the first time the public has been able to see it.

The image also includes the title Umami – it’s commonplace for films to have codenames while shooting, so this appears to be the codename for The Legend of Zelda.

Pados was cinematographer / director of photography on such films as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Predators.

Crucially, he was also director of photography on Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure, both of which were directed by The Legend of Zelda director Wes Ball.

A foto de uma claquete do filme The Legend of Zelda postada pelo cinematógrafo do filme, Gyulas Pados, parece exibir uma arte com o Ben como Link (não vista?) e também a Master Sword

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via @ gyula_pados_dp (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/WoCTaGOcZX — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) April 20, 2026

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie started production in New Zealand in November 2025, several months after the game’s cast was announced by Nintendo and Arad Productions.

The movie is set to be released on May 7, 2027 and will star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Zelda, who were shown in the first official photos from the film last year.

According to reports, The Legend of Zelda movie could be part of a planned trilogy. According to movie industry insider Daniel Richtman, all major acting roles will be signed for three films planned over six years.

In an interview last year, Ball said he wanted to make the Zelda movie “something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical”. Previously, he told Entertainment Weekly that his vision for the movie was inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli co-founder and Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki.