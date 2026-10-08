As Rockstar continues to hunt for the GTA 6 leaker, they’ve returned with 25 minutes of nudity-heavy gameplay

The person or people responsible for leaking gameplay clips from Grand Theft Auto 6 has returned with a lengthy video.

‘Cyberleek’ has posted a 25-minute video showing a variety of footage from Rockstar‘s upcoming game, much of it consists of heavy nudity.

The footage – which VGC isn’t sharing but has seen and appears to be authentic – shows an event taking place at the Thrillbilly Mud Club previously shown in the game’s first official trailer.

It shows protagonists Jason and Lucia buying new clothes for the event, before speaking to some dirt racing competitors. It then shows Jason taking part in one of these dirt races, against a variety of bikes and cars.

After this, the footage turns notably X-rated, with Jason being fully nude for around 14 minutes of footage, with realistic ‘dangling’ physics on display.

This includes a sequence in which Jason gets a car, takes it to a custom garage to get it upgraded and get new decals for it, then takes it on a street race.

At one point the footage also shows a tank being spawned out of thin air and dropped into a river – it’s not clear whether this is a legitimate cheat code or whether the leaker has hacked this into their build of the game. If it’s the latter, the fact that Jason appears fully nude may also have been manipulated by the leaker, and may not be in the full game.

The footage ends with a tease of Lucia – wearing a small thong and topless – running up to the top of a tower and preparing to jump off it.

The video then ends with a cryptic message which appears to suggest that Cyberleek is still trying to use the leaks to make money, which they now claim is for an unspecified gaming project.

“Cyberleek has a project,” the video says. “Not Rockstar related. Gaming related. It needs expensive hardware. Months to set up. Years to run. Full-time. If you cannot trust the figure, trust the skills.”

It adds: “You do not know Cyberleek. Cyberleek could be anyone. Even a liar. That is fair. No blame for doubt. Doubt is the correct default for an unknown. What is collected goes to the project. However much arrives, Cyberleek does the possible with it. That is the only promise.”

Take-Two said in late August that its investigation into identifying Cyberleek was “rapidly evolving”, after they started posting what appeared to be authentic gameplay clips from GTA 6 days before its official Netflix reveal.

Re-uploads of the leak across social media channels racked up millions of views, and Take-Two said it was issuing subpoenas petitioning Microsoft and Discord for information that could point them to the leaker. It then followed this with subsequent subpoena requests for X and YouTube.