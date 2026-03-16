As it passes 6 million sales, Capcom officially confirms Resident Evil Requiem is the series’ fastest selling game

Capcom has officially confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem is the fastest-selling game in the series’ history.

In early March the publisher announced that the game had sold 5 million copies in less than a week, attributing its hugely successful launch weekend to Requiem’s “worldwide acclaim”.

It stopped short, however, of officially declaring that Requiem’s reaching of the 5 million milestone made it Resident Evil‘s biggest launch.

Now Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Requiem has passed 6 million in sales, and has now officially confirmed that this is “the fastest that a title in the series has reached this milestone”.

Noting that the 30th anniversary of Resident Evil is on March 22, it added: “Capcom is readying various plans for this anniversary to delight series fans, such as a collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and Resident Evil Requiem in 2026, and orchestral concerts in Japan, the US, and Europe.”

Capcom also reiterated plans to release more content for Requiem, stating: “Resident Evil Requiem is the latest installment in the Resident Evil series, which offers photorealistic visuals and a deep sense of immersion. Players can enjoy the elevated essence of the survival horror experience by the interplay between intense fear and exhilarating action, made possible by two protagonists.

“Going forward, Capcom plans to implement several measures, such as ongoing support and additional game content, so players can continue to enjoy the title longer.”

Further reading Resident Evil 9 Requiem complete walkthrough: Everything you need to Platinum the game A complete walkthrough for every main step in Resident Evil: Requiem, and the optional things you probably missed.

This was initially confirmed in a video published last week in which director Koshi Nakanishi told players: “We are planning to make extra story content. In this story, we will dive deeper into the world of Requiem. We’re hard at work on it now. It will take some time, so we ask for your patience and hope you’ll look forward to it.”

VGC’s Resident Evil Requiem review calls the game “superb but safe”, saying: “When taken in isolation, Resident Evil: Requiem is fantastic, and a genuinely brilliant entry into the mainline series. It’s still straddling that line between fear and power, and while Grace might not have Leon’s roundhouse kicks and one-liners, she can always fall back on the Requiem.

“It’s a game designed to challenge you, not pull your last precious hairs from your head (unless you try Insanity difficulty). Capcom has once again delivered a polished and beautiful Resident Evil game, it’s just not quite amongst the very best.”