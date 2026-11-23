A civil war of sorts has broken out among Metacritic’s user scores, with players downvoting numerous high-profile games.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was already being review-bombed by users before the game had even been released, with Metacritic removing these reviews and implementing its typical wait period, where user reviews can’t be submitted until at least 36 hours after the game’s release.

Now that window has closed and reviews can be submitted, the review-bombing has continued, with GTA 6 receiving more than 10,000 reviews at the time of writing, with a user score of just 5.6 out of 10.

Given that the game currently sits at a Metacritic score of 99 and sits top of the site’s Best Games of All Time list, the fact that so many people are scoring the game 0 could be considered suspicious at best.

Many of the 0-scoring reviews appear to stem from players’ disappointment that GTA 6 is, in their eyes, a “relationship simulator” where the aim is to keep Lucia happy, something that seemingly doesn’t sit well with some of the audience.

“This does not hold a candle to GTA 5 and deserve all criticism especially it being a cuck simulator,” reads one 2/10 review. Another 0/10 review reads: “GTA Feminist. Once again, the woke movement turns the game into a just feminist product.”

On the other side of the fence, GTA fans have started review-bombing The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, which until recently had the highest Metacritic user score of all time following its own successful launch (its professional Metacritic score currently stands at 95).

While the Ocarina of Time remake’s user score still stands at 8.3, this is mainly to the tens of thousands of positive reviews it received after its release. In the past few days it’s suddenly been hit with an onslaught of 0 scores, some of which explicitly saying they’re from GTA fans who believe their game’s review-bombing was being done by Zelda fans.

“I saw a guy giving a Rockstar game a 0 and saying the company was crap and that Nintendo was the King of Games, so to compensate for the negative review of the Rockstar game I came here to make the same sad and immature comment,” wrote one 0/10 score.

“This game is what nostalgia is about – people loving this boring ass game because of nostalgia and FOMO,” wrote another 0/10. “It’s just another game like other ones. No hate for Zelda, but Zelda fans that went to GTA 6 reviews to hate, I’m hating them back, sorry for the people that didn’t do that.”

The same has been happening to other games at the top of Metacritic’s Best Games of All Time list, including the original 1998 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, with GTA fans review-bombing them too.

“Fine, since you want to play dirty,” reads one 0/10 review posted this week for the N64 original. “As many of you who didn’t ever play GTA 6 and give it 0 just for 1st place, then why can’t I.”

“For GTA 6 , child, you are starting a war,” reads a 0/10 review posted for Dreamcast fighting game SoulCalibur, currently number 3 in Metacritic’s all-time list. “Wait for it, Jason’s nail will bury you, kid, wait for it.”

The trend will call into further question the validity of user scores on Metacritic, which are often accused of being hijacked by player bases using it as a tool to further an agenda.

Earlier this year Splatoon Raiders saw the opposite of review-bombing, as fans of the series showered it with scores of 10 to make it the seventh best-scoring game of all time on the site.

This too should be taken with numerous caveats in mind, as this list is usually an indication of popularity (or notoriety) rather than quality. According to the same list, Disney’s Nintendo DS title Cory in the House is the joint-second-greatest video game of all time, almost certainly because it became a meme and users scored it 10 in numerous joke reviews.

User scores on the site also have a habit of skewing heavily to either 10 or 0, as users attempt to make the biggest impact on the overall score. Indeed, while Splatoon Raiders has received hundreds of 10 scores from users, it also has some 0 scores from users seemingly trying to bring its User Score down.