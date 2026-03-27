As Crimson Desert nears 5 million sales, Pearl Abyss CEO says it’s looking into a Switch 2 port

The CEO of Crimson Desert publisher Pearl Abyss says it’s currently looking into a possible Switch 2 port.

Speaking a shareholder’s meeting today (as reported by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency), CEO Heo Jin-young was asked about the chances of a potential Switch 2 version of Crimson Desert.

“While there are some aspects we have to compromise on because the Switch currently has lower specifications compared to other consoles, we have begun research and development internally with a keen interest,” he replied (via machine translation).

Heo also noted that the game had set a domestic record for selling 2 million copies worldwide in its first day, and 3 million copies in its first four days, adding that the company would soon be informing shareholders when it passes the 5 million milestone.

Elsewhere during the meeting, Heo noted that nothing had been decided yet in terms of paid DLC for Crimson Desert, because the team wanted to focus on making the base game more enticing through free updates first.

“While it’s good when expansion packs lead to more sales, I believe there are also games that generate revenue by increasing sales of the main game as content expands,” he explained. “I want to make a strategic decision that will ensure the base version of Crimson Desert sells well”.

Further reading Crimson Desert full guide and walkthrough Complete guides to puzzles, bosses, quests, and more in Crimson Desert

He also stated that there were no major plans to implement multiplayer in the game yet, because it was too complicated to attempt at this time, saying: “The development team has actually tried implementing multiplayer internally, but there are clearly aspects of the graphics that we would have to compromise on given the current hardware environment.”

Pearl Abyss‘s share price plunged nearly 30% after the first reviews for the game arrived, dropping from ₩65,600 ($43.49) to a low of ₩46,000 ($30.42).

It has since mostly recovered from this dip – presumably due to strong sales – and at the time of writing sits at ₩58,800 ($38.89), up 27.8% from its low point.