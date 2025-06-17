Arthur Morgan voice actor is also teasing something Red Dead-related, following previous John Marston tease

Another Red Dead Redemption 2 actor is teasing upcoming news, following a similar hint from John Marston’s actor.

Over the weekend, Rob Wiethoff, who played Marston in both Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2, announced during a livestream that he had “exciting news”, implying it was related to the Red Dead franchise.

Now, the actor behind Arthur Morgan has thrown fuel on the fire. When asked on X by a fan if he knew what the upcoming news was, Roger Clark, who played Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, replied “yes” with a GIF of a dog with a wry smile.

Adding to this, Roshir Dalal, who played Charlie in the game, also replied with a teasing GIF, suggesting more of the cast could be involved.

While it’s easy to leap to the assumption that all of these teasers are pointing towards a heavily rumoured current-gen patch for the game, there’s still a possibility that it’s not related to a video game release at all and could be a different Red Dead-related announcement.

If new content had been recorded for the game, or if the original cast was involved in an announcement for a new update, it is likely they would be subject to Rockstar‘s famously strict NDAs, which would explicitly forbid such social media teasing.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was first released for PS4 and Xbox One in October 2018, before making its way to PC in November 2019. A Nintendo Switch 2 port of the game is on the way, according to a report published last month.

Speaking to The Game Business last month, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked for his thoughts on Switch 2, to which he replied that the publisher was planning to support it at launch more than it had done for any previous Nintendo platform.

Currently, Take-Two plans to release Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 this year, as well as future instalments in the WWE 2K and NBA 2K series.

“We feel really good about it. But it always remains to be seen,” he said. “We’re offering more on launch support than ever before for a Nintendo platform. We’ve announced four titles for Switch 2. It remains to be seen how it does, but I am a big believer.”