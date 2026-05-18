Arkham dev Rocksteady is credited as co-developer on new Lego Batman

Original Arkham series developer Rocksteady is credited as a co-developer on Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is the latest Lego game from TT Games, and the fourth Lego Batman game. In this iteration, players explore an open-world Gotham and take down enemies using a combat and stealth system very reminiscent of the Batman Arkham series.

Now, following the completion of the game during the review period, VGC can reveal that the similarities extend to the development team itself, with Rocksteady being listed as a co-developer on the project.

According to the credits of Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, around 24 developers from Rocksteady contributed to the game. A producer, designer, and several senior programmers and artists from Rocksteady worked on the latest Lego title.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal, developers of Gotham Knights and Batman Arkham Origins, is also credited on the project.

VGC’s review of Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight called it “a love letter to not just Batman, but the history of Batman media.”

“While it’s a very easy game, that doesn’t take the shine off of an experience that left me smiling constantly. Rocksteady’s legacy is given the recognition it deserves, and proves there’s still a huge demand for the Arkhamverse to rise again.”

Rocksteady Studios‘ last game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, was a commercial and critical failure.

As the latest title from the studio behind the celebrated Batman Arkham franchise, Suicide Squad was once one of the industry’s most highly anticipated games, but enthusiasm for it seemingly waned during a protracted development cycle which included some underwhelming pre-release showings and a backlash to its live service elements.

Following several delays, it was released in February 2024 to a mixed critical reception and proved to be a commercial failure, with publisher and Rocksteady owner Warner taking a $200 million loss on the game.