Arkane now has until mid-December to find a buyer as Microsoft extends its deadline

Microsoft has extended the deadline for Arkane Studios to find a buyer before it’s closed down.

A report published last week in French outlet Le Monde claimed that the Dishonored and Deathloop studio is looking at “multiple forms of takeover,” though the fate of the studio is still unclear. Over 200 jobs are reportedly at risk, should the studio fail to find a buyer.

France’s Florange Law means that any company with more than 1,000 employees has to undertake a search for a buyer if it plans to close a facility. As such, the report stated that Arkane had until November 13 to find a new buyer or the studio would be closed.

Now a new statement from Microsoft, supplied to PC Gamer, says that Arkane has been given an extra month as it continues to look for someone to help it get its Blade game over the finish line.

“We have extended the consultation period by one additional month as we explore options, including finding a partner to support the studio through the development work still ahead,” Microsoft’s statement reads.

“This is a defined extension, and we remain committed to keeping the Works Council informed throughout the process.”

According to members of the Printemps Ecologique union, which represents workers at Arkane, the studio’s current project Marvel’s Blade is virtually finished, with the union saying it would be a “monumental waste” should it fail to see the light of day.

Arkane’s Blade was announced during The Game Awards in 2023. The studio’s last game was the critically acclaimed 2021 shooter Deathloop. Before that, the developer helped on the Wolfenstein games with Machine Games, and developed Dishonored 2 and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.