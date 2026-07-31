‘Are we deadass?’ fans react to official AI-generated Stellar Blade music video

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain doesn’t have a confirmed release date, but an AI-generated music video released on the developer’s YouTube channel has fans feeling apprehensive.

The song “Wanna be in Love” was released on July 31, 2026, and features the protagonist of the upcoming game as a K-Pop star singing and dancing around an environment that bears a resemblance to the setting of Blood Rain.

The YouTube AI disclaimer for the music video states that “sounds or visuals were altered or fully generated.”

The disclaimer likely isn’t required for most fans, however, as the visual “style” is unmistakably AI-generated.

The music video predominantly features Evie singing and dancing against the backdrop of Blood Rain’s setting, with some AI-generated “behind-the-scenes” shots later in the video featuring a fake production crew wearing Shift Up t-shirts.

In one section of the video, protagonist Evie holds up a keychain which reads “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” featuring a picture of Derpy the Tiger, also from the same series. K-Pop Demon Hunters is not associated with Stellar Blade or Shift Up, so it’s unclear why this is featured so prominently.

Fans didn’t hesitate to share their disbelief. “Are we deadass?” is a comment that could be found multiple times underneath the video.

“They really thought they were cooking with this AI slop,” said another commenter.

Fans from Japan and Korea were also sharing their thoughts, with one saying (via machine translation) “So now you’re stirring up trouble on the official YouTube channel instead of Twitter.”

One fan refused to let the music video colour their impressions of the game, saying: “Deleting this from my memory, Summer Game Fest trailer was amazing.”

Not all sentiment was negative, though. One fan said, “Yeah… I’m in love…”

Another said, “I’m [not gonna lie]. the video is funny, I’m not even mad.”

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain was announced at Summer Games Fest 2026, with an in-game trailer starring the games new protagonist.

The original Stellar Blade is launching on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, Shift Up recently announced.