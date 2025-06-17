Arcade golf series Golden Tee is getting a retro compilation by Digital Eclipse

Digital Eclipse has announced another retro compilation, this time based on a popular arcade golf franchise.

Golden Tee Arcade Classics will consist of eight games from trackball game developer Incredible Technologies, six of which are from its popular Golden Tee series.

The collection will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC, with a digital release on July 17 and a physical release on October 24.

According to publisher Atari, the compilation will contain the following games:

Golden Tee 3D Golf

Golden Tee ’97

Golden Tee ’98

Golden Tee ’99

Golden Tee 2K

Golden Tee Classic

Shuffleshot

World Class Bowling

As well as being able to play the games as they were originally presented in arcades, players will also be able to select a new practice mode which lets them perfect their drives, chips and putts. A new mulligan feature has also been added, allowing for a set number of retries per round.

“Golden Tee is a cultural phenomenon that brought people together in bars and arcades, and with Golden Tee Arcade Classics, we are giving everyone the chance to experience that same fun and competition at home,” Atari’s chief creative officer Mike Mika said in a statement.

“We’ve enhanced the games with modern features like practice mode, mulligans, interactive trackball controls and more, giving players new control options tailored to their playstyle. So whether you’re chasing a perfect score and catching up on a few rounds with friends, this collection celebrates everything that makes Golden Tee iconic.”

Digital Eclipse is also working on Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, a retro compilation consisting of the arcade, console and handheld versions of Mortal Kombat 1-4.

“Featuring over 20 different versions of the legendary games – arcade, console, and handheld – Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes Mortal Kombat 1 through 4, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Mortal Kombat Advance, and more, reviving the series’ early years with modern enhancements and online play using rollback netcode,” the game’s description reads.

VGC declared Digital Eclipse its Developer of the Year in 2024, praising its consistently high quality output of retro compilations and new retro-inspired releases.