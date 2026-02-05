Arcade Archives studio Hamster is launching a new Console Archives series, starting today

Hamster Corporation, the retro specialist known for the Arcade Archives series, is now adding console games to its repertoire.

As revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, Console Archives is a new series which will focus on games released on classic consoles.

The first two games, Cool Boarders and Ninja Gaiden II, are available today with more games planned for the future.

One of the other games confirmed for Console Archives is the 1986 Famicom game Doraemon, which has never been officially released in the West.

Also coming to the series is Sonic Wings Special, a vertically scrolling shoot ’em up which was released on PlayStation and Saturn.

Other Console Archives games shown during the Nintendo Direct included Nobunaga’s Ambition on the NES, and PS1 game Monster Rancher Hop-A-Bout.

PS1 title Cool Boarders was developed by Tokyo-based UEP Systems, and gives players three downhill courses to choose from, as well as the option to play as either a male or female snowboarder.

The player’s aim is to get to the end of all three courses and better their time, but if they can beat a certain time, or score a certain amount of trick points, they’ll start to earn new boards as well as two new courses, Extra and Special. If they completely unlock everything, they’ll earn the option to play as a snowman with a bucket hat on its head.

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos sees the US Army asking ninja Ryu Hayabusa to prevent an emperor Ashtar from getting his hands on an evil blade which can engulf the planet in darkness.

The game was known as Shadow Warriors II: Ninja Gaiden in Europe.