Arc System Works is making a Marvel fighting game

Arc System Works, the studio behind Guilty Gear and Blazblue, has announced a Marvel fighting game.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls will feature 4v4 tag team battles.

The game is set to release in 2026, according to the developer.

Although the game will obviously feature Marvel characters, they will be designed with a Japanese art style. Iron Man’s design, for example, is based on mech designs.

“From the beginning, we aimed to make MarvelTōkon: Fighting Souls a title that could be enjoyed by a wide variety of players,” explains Game Director and Lead Battle Designer, Kazuto Sekine.

”Generally, a team VS fighting game requires the player to learn multiple characters, but for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, you only need to master one character in order to play the game.

“We have designed the mechanics in such a way that you can perform a variety of actions with either traditional fighting game inputs or simple inputs. With the press of a few buttons, multiple characters can appear on screen to provide backup or attack together – creating a new and exciting team VS battle experience.”

Michael Francisco, Senior Product Development Manager, Marvel Games said of the collaboration, “Since day one, our long-time and trusted collaborators at PlayStation and the team at Arc System Works have poured incredible amounts of talent and passion into reimagining the Marvel Universe in a way that only they can.”