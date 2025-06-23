Arc System Works is hosting a showcase this week, featuring the next project by Guilty Gear’s creator

Arc System Works has announced that it will be hosting a Showcase presentation later this week.

The Yokohama-based developer and publisher, best known for its fighting games, will broadcast its Arc System Works Showcase stream at 10am (Japan time) on Friday, June 27.

In other regions, this means the showcase will start at the following time:

US (Pacific Time) – 6pm on Thursday, June 26

US (Eastern Time) – 9pm on Thursday, June 26

UK (BST) – 2am on Friday, June 27

According to Arc System Works, the showcase will be “delivering the latest information on Arc System Works, including the announcement of new titles”.

It also notes that “in addition to the latest information on various game titles, including completely new titles developed and published by Arc System Works”, the showcase will also “be announcing a new project” being worked on by Daisuke Ishiwatari.

Ishiwatari is best known as the creator of the Guilty Gear series, where he designed the characters, storyline and soundtrack.

The last game he worked on was 2021’s Guilty Gear Strive, where he was once again lead designer and composer.

Although it seems possible that the “new project” set to be announced during this week’s Arc System Works Showcase will be a new Guilty Gear title, then, there’s no guarantee of this.

When Guilty Gear Strive was released back in 2021, the Steam version eventually reached a peak of more than 31,000 concurrent players, more than the highest peaks achieved by such fighting games as Street Fighter V and Tekken 7.

Both series have since released new entries, however, and Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8 have now reached maximum peaks of around 70,000 and 50,000 concurrent players respectively.