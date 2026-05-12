Arc Raiders receives a new patch as Embark says it’s fixed an issue with missing skill points

Arc Raiders has received a new patch, as developer Embark says it’s resolved an issue with skill points.

The game has long-term projects called Expeditions where players are given the opportunity to reset their progress, in exchange for permanent rewards.

The last two weeks of an Expedition, called the Expedition Window, lets players take part in a challenge for the chance to earn up to five bonus skill points for their character.

When the third Expedition ended on May 11, however, players started reporting that they weren’t receiving any skill points.

Embark noted on its official Discord server that it was investigating the issue and has now stated in its version 1.28.0 patch notes that it had resolved the issue.

“The team is aware of an issue causing some expeditioners to be missing skill points after departing,” it stated on the official Arc Raiders website.

“While we have managed to solve the issue, we are still tracking down the remaining accounts affected and will be granting skill points in the following days.”

📡 Attention, Raiders!

There’s a new store rotation going live right now, introducing The Castaway Set!

The team is aware of an issue causing some expeditioners to be missing skill points after departing. While we have managed to solve the issue, we are still tracking down the… pic.twitter.com/SaUyFOmvo2 — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) May 12, 2026

Other than the skill points issue being resolved, the version 1.28.0 patch is a relatively minor one, adding a new store rotation which introduces the Castaway Set.

“The Third Expedition is underway, and the third and final update to the Patchwork outfit is available to all who departed in their Caravans,” Embark said.

Last month the game’s version 1.26.0 update, titled Riven Tides, added a new map and various other new features, but also broke crossplay multiplayer in the process. This was fixed a few days later.