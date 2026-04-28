Arc Raiders’ latest update has broken crossplay, but Embark is working on a fix

Arc Raiders’ latest update has added a number of new features, but crossplay has been broken in the process.

The new version 1.26.0 update, titled Riven Tides, is rolling out today on all formats, and adds a new map (also called Riven Tides) as well as a new Beachcombing map condition, a new Arc Turbine enemy and numerous new items.

However, it also appears to have turned off crossplay, with players noting that it’s now turned off in their options menu and they have no way to turn it back on.

As such, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC players can currently only play against other players on the same system, with no option to open this up to all players.

On the game’s official Discord server, the game’s community lead Dusty Gustafsson posted a message explaining to players that they’re aware of the issue.

“We’re currently investigating an issue with Crossplay following today’s update,” she wrote. “We’ll report back when the issue has been resolved. Thank you so much for the fast feedback and reports.”

Gustafsson also noted that there is a way to fix the situation, but it does involve resetting all the player’s settings. She suggested that if players aren’t comfortable doing this, they should wait until Embark resolves the issue.

“You can give this a temporary fix by fully restoring your settings to default,” she explained. “If you do not want to do that, just hold off and wait for a fix. We’re working away on a better solution.”

The full patch notes for the 1.26.0 update can be found on the official Arc Raiders website.

Last week Arc Raiders design director Virgil Watkins said the game is set to get “pretty significant changes” to its skill tree, because some skills are far more useful than others.

Watkins suggested that part of the reason for this is that some skills are best suited to PvP players while others are better for PvE, and as a result players who focus on one discipline may be disadvantaged in the other. As such, he says changes are being planned to address this in the future.