ARC Raiders beats Battlefield 6’s Steam concurrent for the second weekend as its player count continues to grow

ARC Raiders has beaten Battlefield 6’s peak concurrent Steam players for the second weekend in a row, as its momentum continues to build.

The third-person extraction shooter game, which was released on October 30, is developed by Stockholm-based Embark Studios, which consists of numerous former Battlefield developers.

The studio is also led by Patrick Söderlund, the former chief design officer of EA and former CEO of Battlefield studio DICE. Söderlund left EA in August 2018 after a disappointing release for Battlefield 5, and joined Embark Studios as CEO three months later.

This makes it particularly notable, then, that ARC Raiders has managed to gather a higher player count than Battlefield 6 for the past two weekends in a row, as its peak concurrent player count grows week-on-week.

According to SteamDB data, ARC Raiders managed a peak concurrent player count of 462,488 on the weekend of November 8-9, marking its highest peak player count at the time and just managing to overtake Battlefield 6’s peak player count of 441,035 for the same weekend.

Them, this past weekend of November 15-16, ARC Raiders managed an even higher peak of 481,966 – breaking its own record again – while Battlefield’s peak for the same period dropped to 299,135.

While ARC Raiders has still yet to hit the 500,000 player milestone that only 21 games have managed to reach before, its continued momentum means it has at least made it to number 25 in Steam‘s list of all-time peak concurrent player records.

This puts it ahead of such titles as Fallout 4 (472,962), Helldivers 2 (458,709), Among Us (447,476), World of Warships (411,338) and Monster Hunter World (334,684).

If the game’s momentum continues and its peak continues to increase weekend-on-weekend, its next targets on the all-time list are Terraria (489,886) and the Call of Duty hub (491,670) which incorporates Black Ops 6, Black Ops 7 and Warzone.

While its peak concurrent player count is currently outdoing that of Battlefield 6, it still has some way to go to beat its all-time peak. On its day of release, Battlefield hit a peak of 747,440 players, a number it has yet to reach again.

The game with the highest ever peak concurrent player count on Steam remains PUBG Battlegrounds, which hit an all-time peak of 3.25 million players back in 2018.