April’s main PlayStation Plus ‘free’ Essential monthly game has been leaked

One of the games coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential monthly tier in April has been leaked ahead of Sony’s official announcement.

The ever-reliable Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, has posted what they call the ‘major’ game in April’s line-up.

According to the insider, the main Essential game for next month will be Lords of the Fallen, the 2023 successor to the 2014 game of the same name.

Released in October 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Lords of the Fallen was a reboot of the dark fantasy action-RPG of the same name that was released in 2014.

Set over 1,000 years after the events of the original, it casts players as one of the fabled Dark Crusaders, who are on a mission to overthrow a demon God called Adyr.

Lords of the Fallen earned scores of 70 (PS5), 75 (PC) and 77 (Xbox Series X/S) on review aggregation site Metacritic, and hit one million sales 10 days after its release, according to publisher CI Games.

The game – and whatever else Sony has planned for April’s PS Plus Essential tier – will be available to claim from April 7 to May 5, after which they will be replaced by a new set of titles.

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim March’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until the morning of April 7. These include Monster Hunter Rise, PGA Tour 2K25, Slime Rancher 2 and The Elder Scrolls Online.