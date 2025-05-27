Apple makes first ever game developer acquisition, but insists it’s not the start of a trend

Apple has made its first ever acquisition of a video game developer, but claims the move isn’t indicative of a change in direction for the iPhone maker.

RAC7, the two-person developer behind Apple Arcade’s 2019 hit Sneaky Sasquatch, will continue its partnership with Apple as an internal studio, it announced on Tuesday.

“We love Sneaky Sasquatch and are excited that the 2-person RAC7 team has joined Apple to continue their work on it with us,” a spokesperson told Digital Trends.

“We will continue to deliver a great experience for Apple Arcade players with hundreds of games from many of the best game developers in the world.”

Apple reportedly went on to note that the move was “a unique circumstance”, as it saw an opportunity to help the team grow with the Apple Arcade subscription service.

The acquisition doesn’t necessarily signal the beginning of a new gaming strategy, it said, and Apple will continue to work with third-party studios to create games for Arcade.

Speaking to Digital Trends last year, Apple Arcade’s senior director Alex Rofman cited RAC7’s Sneaky Sasquatch as one of the service’s major success stories. “We hear from customers all over the world whose kids want Sneaky Sasquatch birthday parties,” he said.