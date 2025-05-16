Apple has ‘blocked’ Fortnite from coming to the iOS App Store, Epic Games says

Epic Games says Apple has blocked its attempt to add Fortnite to the iOS App Store.

The game was submitted to Apple for review on May 9, but on May 14 Epic CEO Tim Sweeney told followers on X that Apple still hadn’t approved the game’s release.

Now the game’s official X account has posted a statement saying the game’s addition to the iOS App Store has been blocked, and that the game will be unavailable globally on iOS until Apple reverses its decision.

“Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the US App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union,” the statement reads. “Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it.”

This is the latest chapter in the ongoing Epic vs Apple saga which stretches back to 2020, when the Fortnite publisher sued Apple for taking a 30% cut on all in-app purchases while also banning any alternative ways of making payments outside of Apple’s ecosystem.

Epic tried to bypass Apple’s platform fees in 2020 by adding a new direct payment option in Fortnite, but Apple then removed the game from the App Store and terminated Epic’s developer account.

Apple was then ordered in 2021 to allow iOS developers to link to external payment options in their apps, but when it did so it also added a 27% commission on purchases made through web links in apps, as well as prompts warning users about the safety risks of using web link purchases.

Earlier this month a US judge ordered Apple to stop forcing the 27% commission and using its prompts, stating that it had violated a 2021 injunction and that VP Alex Roman had “outright lied under oath”, meaning the company could now face criminal contempt charges.

Epic responded to the order by saying it was preparing to bring Fortnite back to the iOS App Store in May, and also introduced a change to its Epic Rewards plan which now gives players 20% back in rewards if they make Fortnite, Rocket League or Falls Guys purchases directly through Epic instead of through a platform’s payment system.

On Wednesday, however, Sweeney expressed his frustration at how long it was taking Apple to approve the game’s release, telling one follower: “No news from Apple yet. They’ve had it since last Friday.”

Sweeney also explained to another follower this week that platform holders are expected to support the release of apps and regular updates when it comes to continually evolving live service games, and that if a company like Apple “obstructs” the process it hinders the game’s ability to work.

“Our release planning relies on platforms supporting app developers like us releasing apps,” he said. “There is no way a rapidly evolving multi-platform game like Fortnite can operate if platforms use their power or processes to obstruct.”