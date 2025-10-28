Apple has been appointed to The Game Awards’ Advisory Board

The Game Awards has appointed Apple as the latest member of its Advisory Board.

Apple was added to the Board via a website update on Tuesday, making it the 14th member, alongside Activision, AMD, EA, Epic Games, Kojima Productions, Microsoft, Nintendo, Riot, Rockstar, SIE, Tencent, Ubisoft, and Valve.

According to The Game Awards site, the Advisory Board “helps guide and advance the mission of The Game Awards”.

However, the Board isn’t involved in the selection of award nominees or winners, and learns of the results of voting at the same time as the general public. The Game Awards nominees are chosen by a voting jury of media publications, including VGC.

Apple has made a renewed gaming push this year, launching a dedicated app for video games on iOS, Apple Games, which acts as unified home for players’ game library, social feed, and Apple Arcade subscription.

The iPhone maker also made its first ever acquisition of a video game developer this summer, but claimed the move wasn’t indicative of a change in direction for the company.

The Game Awards will stream live from its traditional venue of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Last year’s event broke The Game Awards’ viewership record with an estimated 154 million livestreams, according to event producer and host Geoff Keighley, who said viewership for the 2024 show was up 31% compared to the previous year.