‘Any credit I get, I need to give to him’ Charlie Cox praises motion capture actor for Game Awards nod

Actor Charlie Cox has said that while he’s “thrilled” for his Game Awards nomination, any credit given to him for his role in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 must be shared with another actor.

The nominations for the 2025 Game Awards were announced last week, with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 earning the most nominations of any game in the history of the show.

Actors nominated for Best Performance include Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, and Jennifer English for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Erika Ishii for Ghost of Yōtei, Konatsu Kato for Silent Hill f, and Troy Baker for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Now, Cox has said that any credit for the role should be shared with Maxence Carzole, who performed the motion capture of Cox’s character. Speaking as part of a panel, Cox paid tribute to Carzole.

“I’m thrilled for this nomination. I have this before, and I think it’s important to say there’s an amazing French actor by the name of Maxence Carzole, who did almost all of the motion capture for that role. Any nomination or any credit I get, I really have to give to him. I believe the performance of that character is really down to him.”

The nominees for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025 are Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Titles up for the Best Independent Game award are Absolum, Ball x Pit, Blue Prince, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hades II, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

The Game Awards will stream live from its traditional venue of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, December 11, 2025, featuring new game announcements and musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra.