Another Legacy of Kain game is seemingly coming to PS5 soon

Another Legacy of Kain game is seemingly coming to modern platforms soon.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered was released in December 2024, and now it seems that more games from the classic series will be making the jump to modern consoles.

As spotted by Gematsu, Legacy of Kain: Defiance has been rated for PS5 and PS4. The PS2 game has been rated in Taiwan for modern consoles, which could suggest that it will be included in the PlayStation Plus Classic Games collection.

“Take control of two powerful and highly evolved vampires: Kain, an all-powerful demigod, and Raziel, a demonic angel of death,” reads the description for the game.

“Each equipped with a legendary sword, Kain & Raziel must battle through a world loaded with conflict and intrigue as they attempt to unravel their destinies and defeat the dark forces that seek to condemn their world to eternal damnation.”

The Legacy of Kain series has continued to enjoy a cult following, despite lying dormant for more than two decades. The original entry, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, was developed by Silicon Knights under the direction of Denis Dyack and published by Crystal Dynamics in 1996.

The follow-up to Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver arrived in 1999, developed by Crystal Dynamics and directed by Amy Hennig, who went on to write and direct Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series.

The 3D action-adventure sequel, in which players assume the role of vampire Raziel on a revenge mission to destroy his creator Kain, was critically acclaimed and received several follow-ups, with 2003’s Legacy of Kain: Defiance the most recent entry in the series.

In 2022, Crystal Dynamics said it received an overwhelming response to a survey designed to gauge interest in a potential Legacy of Kain revival