Announcing VGC’s big Patreon Christmas Drive: More memberships = more rewards!

Starting today, VGC is kicking off a Patreon Christmas pledge drive to expand our festive content more than ever, and offer plenty of fun bonuses for our community.

By contributing to Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle, the VGC community will unlock extra videos, brand new shows, and more.

Here’s how it works: in December, each new, gifted, or upgraded membership will contribute points to an overall total.

As the total grows, we’ll reveal stretch goals, including deep dives into the magazine archives, appearances by some friends of the site, commentary tracks for classic video game movies, and more. If we’re able to reach our highest goal, we’ll announce our plans for a special celebration of the site and the VGC Podcast in 2026.

Content unlocked throughout this drive will be posted during December and early January, ensuring your festive break is absolutely full of VGC.

Read on for the full details, and thanks for your support!

How much have we raised so far?

By contributing to VGC on Patreon in December, you’ll unlock…