Annapurna Interactive marks its Tokyo Game Show debut by announcing three new games

Annapurna Interactive has marked its debut appearance at the Tokyo Game Show by announcing three new games.

The publisher hosted an Annapurna Direct from Tokyo presentation to celebrate its presence at the event, during which it revealed new titles D-topia, People of Note and Demi and the Fractured Dream.

D-topia is developed by Marumittu Games, a Japanese studio “run by programmers and artists”.

“Assume the role of a resident maintenance worker (a ‘Facilitator’) at the D-topia residential facility, addressing citizen’s concerns, solving puzzles and uncovering secrets of a seemingly perfect society managed by A.I.,” the game’s description reads.

“D-topia is a puzzle-adventure game focusing on exploration and nuanced choices that uncover the human heart of this perfectly happy world as the narrative progresses.”

The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, Switch and PC in 2026.

People of Note is developed by LA-based Iridium Studios and describes itself as “a turn-based RPG musical”.

“People of Note is a bold and wild musical narrative adventure, told through the lens of a turn-based role-playing game,” its description reads. “The game is a full fledged musical, condensed into a video game.

“Not only is its heartfelt story portrayed through choreographed cinematic musical sequences, but the very battle system and game mechanics are based on an intricate, interactive sequence of musical expressions and abilities.”

The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2026.

Finally, Demi and the Fractured Dream is developed by Yarn Owl, a studio based in Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.

“Play as Demi, a voidsent born into the world of Somnus seeking the way to escape his cursed fate,” the game’s description reads. “Guided by a mysterious voice and aided by the acolyte Mergo, Demi embarks on a perilous journey across diverse lands, to fulfil his destiny.

“Demi is a tribute to classic action-adventure games focusing on nostalgic hack and slash combat and environmental puzzle and platforming, wrapped in a captivating narrative.”

The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, Switch and PC in 2026.

“Annapurna Interactive is making its debut at this year’s Tokyo Game Show and we couldn’t imagine a better way to participate in this iconic event than by showcasing three great new titles from amazing indie studios,” Annapurna Interactive’s head of games Leanne Loombe said in a statement.

“From the wonderful puzzle adventure D-topia, to the catchy, innovative turn-based musical RPG People of Note, and a beautiful love letter to the classic action-adventure genre with Demi and the Fractured Dream, these games embody our vision of supporting world-class developers who are pushing the boundaries of artist story telling.”