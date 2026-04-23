Annapurna announces Switch 2 ports of five games, with Sayonara Wild Hearts and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes out today

Annapurna Interactive has announced Switch 2 versions of five of its back catalogue games, two of which are available today.

Sayonara Wild Hearts is available now on the Switch 2 eShop, priced at $12.99 with a free upgrade for owners of the Switch version. The game, which was originally released in 2020, won a BAFTA Game Award for Artistic Achievement.

The Switch 2 edition features 120Hz and 4K support, and adds the Remix Arcade mode which wasn’t previously available on Switch.

It’s joined by Lorelei and the Laser Eyes, which is also available today on Switch 2 at a price of $24.99, also including a free upgrade for Switch version owners. It too supports 120Hz and 4K.

Annapurna will be following this with a Switch 2 version of Stray, which will be available on May 28 for $29.99. The Switch 2 version features improved visuals, 4K support, an improved frame rate and mouse controls. Annapurna has not yet confirmed whether the free upgrade offer will apply for Stray as well.

Then, in June, Switch 2 versions of Keita Takahashi‘s (Katamari Damacy) To a T and Davey Wreden’s (The Stanley Parable) Wanderstop will be available.

To a T will be released on Switch 2 on June 11 for $19.99, while Wanderstop comes to both Switch and Switch 2 on June 23 at $24.99.

Annapurna already released turn-based musical RPG People of Note on Switch 2 earlier this month, and still plans to release Mixtape on May 7.

Stray was originally released as a PS5 exclusive, and received a 5-star review on VGC as well as Best Indie Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2022.

“Stray is a masterclass in environmental design, with one of the most engrossingly detailed game worlds we’ve explored,” our review said. “Like its protagonist it’s a little on the short side, but what’s here will stay with you for a long time.”