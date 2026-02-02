Anime-inspired life sim Starsand Island enters Early Access on Steam and Xbox next week

Anime-inspired life sim Starsand Island launches in Early Access next week, its developer has confirmed.

The game, which is developed by Chinese studio Seed Sparkle Lab, will launch in Steam Early Access and on Xbox Preview on February 11.

The studio says it will use this period to finalise the game’s content and “finesse the end-game experience for players”, before its full release this summer on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC.

“Set on a relaxing island, far from the hustle and bustle of big city life, Starsand Island sees the player’s character return to their childhood home on a journey of personal healing,” the game’s description reads.

“Along the way, they’ll master a series of skills including farming and fishing; make new friends and relationships with islanders; and explore every part of the peaceful paradise – including mysterious ruins inhabited by incredible creatures – on foot or on a selection of vehicles, from roller blades through to hoverboards, cars, and motorbike with sidecar.

“They’ll also be able to build the home of their dreams down to every photo frame with Starsand Island’s intricate and extensive DIY and construction system, and invite friends to help craft their paradise together.

“Once their ideal house has been built – whether that’s a grand manor, mid-century bungalow, quaint cottage, or any other design they have in mind – players will be able to decorate and furnish the interior and exterior with a range of decor.”

While the Early Access version of Starsand Island will be single-player only, when the full game is released this summer it will be accompanied by a new multiplayer mode.