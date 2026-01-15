Animal Crossing New Horizons’ version 3.0.0 update has added more improvements beyond what was announced
Numerous quality of life features have been added in the latest major patch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ major new update is here, adding more new features than was originally announced.
Version 3.0.0 is a free update – separate to the paid Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade – which adds numerous new features to both the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game.
These include a Resort Hotel (where players decorate rooms for visiting guests), an island reset service, a Slumber Island (where players can build and design new lands without messing up their main island) and various collaborations with Nintendo and Lego IP.
The update’s patch notes, however, reveal that Version 3.0.0 also contains a number of new quality of life additions beyond what was previously announced by Nintendo.
This includes such new features as the ability to craft up to 10 items at once, use items from home storage as DIY materials, and order Super Mario Bros items without linking to a Nintendo account.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is also released today, either as a standalone $64.99 / £54.99 game or as a $4.99 / £4.19 upgrade pack for players who already own the Switch edition.
Features exclusive to the Switch 2 Edition include improved resolution (up to 4K when playing on TV), mouse controls for decorating rooms and creating custom designs, a megaphone which lets players call residents by their name, and 12-player online sessions with camera support.
The full patch notes for Version 3.0.0 are as follows:
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Version 3.0.0 patch notes
- The previously announced new content and features have been added.
- It’s now possible to craft up to 10 items at once if you have enough materials.
- Items stored in your home storage can now be used as DIY materials.
- The DIY Recipes app now includes a page where you can check hotel DIY requests and items requested by Tom Nook as you progress through the game.
- Items obtained by linking with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp can now always be ordered from Nook Shopping.
- Super Mario Bros. items can now be ordered from Nook Shopping without linking to a Nintendo Account.
- While outdoors on an island, holding down the L Button allows you to move while facing the same direction.
- When changing the island tune at Resident Services, Isabelle will now suggest recommended melodies, including the original island tune.
- When changing the island flag at Resident Services, you can now revert it to the original design from when the island was created.
- You can now purchase up to 50 Customization Kits at once from Nook’s Cranny.
- Several items, including Snowflakes, can now be sold at the drop-off box at Nook’s Cranny.
- You will receive a Pearl every time you give a scallop to Pascal.
- You can now ask Leif to remove weeds when there are 30 or more weeds on your island, either on Harv’s Island or during his visits
- The fee for asking Leif to remove weeds has been reduced.
- New tips have been added to the Island Life 101 app.
- Additional Nook Miles tasks have been added alongside the new features.
- The order of some collaboration items has been updated in the catalogs used for photo studios and hotel decorating.
- Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.
- Switch 2 – Fixed an issue where the startup sound for Nook Shopping on the smartphone would not play correctly.
- NookLink – Added new articles to the Island Newspaper.
- The Catalog now supports new items added in Ver. 3.0.0.