Animal Crossing New Horizons’ version 3.0.0 update has added more improvements beyond what was announced

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ major new update is here, adding more new features than was originally announced.

Version 3.0.0 is a free update – separate to the paid Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade – which adds numerous new features to both the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game.

These include a Resort Hotel (where players decorate rooms for visiting guests), an island reset service, a Slumber Island (where players can build and design new lands without messing up their main island) and various collaborations with Nintendo and Lego IP.

The update’s patch notes, however, reveal that Version 3.0.0 also contains a number of new quality of life additions beyond what was previously announced by Nintendo.

This includes such new features as the ability to craft up to 10 items at once, use items from home storage as DIY materials, and order Super Mario Bros items without linking to a Nintendo account.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is also released today, either as a standalone $64.99 / £54.99 game or as a $4.99 / £4.19 upgrade pack for players who already own the Switch edition.

Features exclusive to the Switch 2 Edition include improved resolution (up to 4K when playing on TV), mouse controls for decorating rooms and creating custom designs, a megaphone which lets players call residents by their name, and 12-player online sessions with camera support.

The full patch notes for Version 3.0.0 are as follows:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Version 3.0.0 patch notes