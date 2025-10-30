Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition and a huge free update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Nintendo has announced.

The Switch 2 Edition of the game will be coming on January 15, 2026, alongside a significant free update to the base game for those still playing it on the original Switch.

The free update will include, among other additions, new collaboration content from the likes of Lego and playable retro Nintendo games.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition will include “enhanced resolution, mouse controls using the Joy-Con 2 controller, expanded online play and more features exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2“.

The Switch 2 Edition of the game will include:

Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, which can be used for redecorating their home, creating custom designs and writing messages on the bulletin board.

A new item in Nook’s Cranny, the Megaphone, which lets players call to other residents using the Switch 2’s microphone.

Expanded online features for the Switch 2 Edition include support for up to 12 players, as long as they all have the Switch 2 Edition (versus eight players in the standard version).

Switch 2 Camera support, letting players show their faces alongside their characters.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition will cost $64.99, both digitally and physically. A paid upgrade pack will also be available for $4.99.

In addition to the Switch 2 Edition, a free update, Version 3.0, will be released for both Switch and Switch 2, including:

A new hotel on the pier, run by Kapp’n’s family. They bring in guests from off the island, and players can decorate guest rooms based on various themes to make sure guests enjoy their stay.

The ability for players to upgrade their home storage two more times, allowing them to store up to 9,000 items instead of the previous 5,000 items.

A new dream location called Slumber Island will also be added, allowing players to create and decorate up to three of their own islands and invite players over to them, without having to disrupt their main island.

New collaborations will also be added to the game, featuring items based on Lego, The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon.

Playable retro game consoles, which require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

At nearly 50 million copies sold, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best-selling Nintendo games of all-time. However, the company surprisingly ended major support for the title in 2021, just 18 months after release.

