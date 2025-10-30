Animal Crossing New Horizons’ free update will add Lego furniture and playable NES and Game Boy games

The upcoming free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include new collaboration content from the likes of Lego, as well as playable retro Nintendo games.

On Thursday, Nintendo announced that a Switch 2 Edition of the game will be coming on January 15, 2026, alongside a free update to the base game for those still playing it on the original Switch.

The free update, which brings the game up to level 3.0, will add numerous new features, including a pier-side hotel.

This hotel has a souvenir shop, which will start adding retro Nintendo products as the hotel’s brand recognition increases.

These include old Nintendo toys like the Ultra Hand, Ultra Machine and Love Tester, as well as consoles like the Famicom, NES, Famicom Disk System, Game Boy, and Super Famicom.

Not only can players buy these consoles and place them in their home, but if they also have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription they can play games on them.

The new update will also add extra collaboration items through Nook Shopping, including a variety of official Lego creations.

Players will be able to buy items like Lego beds, workbenches, fireplaces, plants, sofas, tables and outfits.

Other collaborations will make use of amiibo figures to unlock items and characters from other Nintendo games, including The Legend of Zelda and Splatoon.

By tapping various Zelda amiibo, players will be able to unlock a selection of Zelda-themed items, including outfits, the Triforce, the Master Sword, Majora’s Mask, an Ocarina and others.

They will also be able to invite two new Zelda-themed characters, Tulin and Mineru, who can also be invited to live on the player’s island.

Tapping a Splatoon amiibo, meanwhile, will invite two more new characters, Cece and Viché, who are dressed in Splatoon-themed clothing. Splatoon items will also be added to Nook Shopping, including Splatoon lockers and Inkling headwear.